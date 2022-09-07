Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases 75 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.23. 12,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,846. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.12 and its 200 day moving average is $141.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

