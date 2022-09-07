Insured Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,773.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a market cap of $165,770.94 and $3,773.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,806,319 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin.

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

