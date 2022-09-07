Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $374.00 million-$382.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.79 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.12-$3.20 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ IART traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $48.17. 14,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,908. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $76.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.38.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IART has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra LifeSciences

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $586,404. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 44.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,151 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1,100.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,979 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.