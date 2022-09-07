Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,084 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $27,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

ICE stock opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

