International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Trading Down 5.1%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.17 and last traded at $30.41. 12,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 590,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INSW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

International Seaways Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -48.00%.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $444,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,050.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,262,360. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Seaways by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in International Seaways by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after buying an additional 136,964 shares during the period. Brightlight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at $20,511,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,353,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Articles

