Inverse Finance (INV) Price Down 10.3% This Week

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Inverse Finance has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and $814,792.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $77.70 or 0.00408507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00233955 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005217 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008017 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance (INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 190,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance.

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

