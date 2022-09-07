Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 116,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,010,768 shares.The stock last traded at $38.22 and had previously closed at $38.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 3.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 154.39%.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,285,000 after buying an additional 29,927,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,359,468,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

