ION (ION) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $38.00

ION (ION) traded down 66.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a total market cap of $51,991.62 and approximately $38.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ION has traded down 68.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00097331 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021999 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00260062 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00020798 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002555 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,791,389 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,389 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ION Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

