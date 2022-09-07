iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Shares Down 0.7%

iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.84 and last traded at $20.87. 620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 85,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,245 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $246,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF by 9,718.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period.

