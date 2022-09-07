iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 174.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,670 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $3,469,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 146,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 433.6% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 67,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 55,108 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 467,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 47,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IAU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.35. 114,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,484. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.14.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.