iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Client First Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Client First Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,026 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.3% of Client First Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IVV traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $396.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,818,113. The business’s 50-day moving average is $402.55 and its 200-day moving average is $416.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

