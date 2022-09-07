iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by SBK Financial Inc.

SBK Financial Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of SBK Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. SBK Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.98. The company had a trading volume of 97,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,441. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.85. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

