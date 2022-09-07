Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,167,917 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 1.87% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $181,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $150.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.35 and its 200-day moving average is $153.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.67. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $169.98.

In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,318,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,318,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter Gray sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,998 shares of company stock worth $6,430,543 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

