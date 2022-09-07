Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Donaldson Company, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Donaldson in a report released on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Donaldson’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Donaldson’s FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

DCI stock opened at $51.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $63.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average is $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 27,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

