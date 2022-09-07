Jetcoin Trading 159.4% Higher This Week (JET)

Jetcoin (JET) traded up 121.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $219,598.74 and $35,200.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 159.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

