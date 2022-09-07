JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.20

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of JFE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24.

JFE ( OTCMKTS:JFEEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 6.56%. Analysts expect that JFE Holdings, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

