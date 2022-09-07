John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.48

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.48 and last traded at $40.57, with a volume of 2541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.

Separately, CJS Securities lowered John Wiley & Sons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.55.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $545.65 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.05%.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $147,008.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,962.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

