John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.58

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.58 and last traded at $40.58, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.
John Wiley & Sons Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.72.
John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $545.65 million during the quarter.
John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend
About John Wiley & Sons
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Wiley & Sons (WLYB)
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.