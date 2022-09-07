John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.58

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.58 and last traded at $40.58, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.72.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $545.65 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is 39.31%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

