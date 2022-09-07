Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 337,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 97,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 751,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.58. 49,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,939,547. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.19. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $427.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

