JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Price Target to €7.10

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.00 ($7.14) to €7.10 ($7.24) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BKRIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.18) to €10.00 ($10.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of Ireland Group from €7.00 ($7.14) to €7.20 ($7.35) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.40 ($9.59) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

BKRIY stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.