Kalata Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $242.00 (KALA)

Kalata (KALA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kalata has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Kalata has a market capitalization of $13,726.75 and $242.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001719 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00874352 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016305 BTC.
Kalata Coin Profile
Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial.
Kalata Coin Trading
