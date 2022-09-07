Kanen Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,522,212 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,113,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522,212 shares during the quarter. Tile Shop accounts for about 8.6% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kanen Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 9.79% of Tile Shop worth $15,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 4.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tile Shop by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

TTSH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. 376,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,890. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tile Shop ( OTCMKTS:TTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 10.80%.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

