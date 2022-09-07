Kempen Capital Management N.V. Acquires 7,300 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 573.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after acquiring an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 608,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,857,000 after buying an additional 66,728 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,625,000 after buying an additional 362,327 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $735,608,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

NYSE:PSA opened at $339.38 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a one year low of $292.32 and a one year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 68.14%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

