Kempen Capital Management N.V. Acquires 8,944 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 360.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,944 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after buying an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $822,231,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,689,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,943 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,331,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $509,023,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Up 2.6 %

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $356.79 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.46. The firm has a market cap of $118.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

