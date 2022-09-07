Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys 1,558 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.67.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.10.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.