Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys 29,436 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,436 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.