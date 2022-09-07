Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $3.35 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 573.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Public Storage by 102.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.9 %

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

PSA opened at $339.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.33. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $292.32 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.