Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $5.81 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,623,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $101.56 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

