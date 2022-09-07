Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $9.76 Million Stock Holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,376,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,423 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $9,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 44,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 276,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 166,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ SIGA opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a market cap of $979.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.67. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.67% and a return on equity of 48.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

