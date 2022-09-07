Kempen Capital Management N.V. Makes New Investment in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $34,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 63.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $477.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.47. Elevance Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink upgraded Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.80.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

