Kempen Capital Management N.V. Purchases 1,309 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Dover by 0.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 29,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 0.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Dover by 7.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Dover by 2.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Up 0.3 %

DOV opened at $128.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $116.66 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.32.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.