Kempen Capital Management N.V. Purchases Shares of 7,513 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 283.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $338.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.57 and a 52-week high of $361.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total transaction of $29,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,022,429.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,326 shares of company stock valued at $13,267,548. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.14.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.