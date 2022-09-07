Kempen Capital Management N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after acquiring an additional 906,203 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,966,000 after acquiring an additional 416,138 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,953,000 after acquiring an additional 252,689 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1,573.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 251,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,712,000 after acquiring an additional 236,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. HSBC dropped their price target on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.57.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $148.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.98. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

