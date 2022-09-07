Kempen Capital Management N.V. Trims Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lessened its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 0.42% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $13,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,654,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,217,000 after acquiring an additional 378,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,982,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,949,000 after buying an additional 361,979 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $9,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,478,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,343,000 after purchasing an additional 176,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 138,280 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

OFC stock opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.02%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

