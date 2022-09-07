Ki (XKI) Price Hits $0.0800

Ki (XKI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Ki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ki has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. Ki has a market cap of $15.86 million and $27,430.00 worth of Ki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ki alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00886225 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016300 BTC.

Ki Coin Profile

Ki’s total supply is 947,624,753 coins and its circulating supply is 198,348,213 coins. Ki’s official Twitter account is @Ki_Foundation.

Ki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.