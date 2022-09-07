Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 4th. This is an increase from Kina Securities’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Kina Securities Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kina Securities news, insider Greg Pawson 699,356 shares of Kina Securities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th.

Kina Securities Company Profile

Kina Securities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and financial, fund administration, investment management, and share brokerage services in Papua New Guinea. It operates through two segments, Bank and Wealth Management. The company offers savings, individual and business cheque, business, cash management, and fixed deposit accounts; personal, home, residential property investment, and business loans; insurance premium funding; equipment finance; overdrafts; and bank guarantees products.

