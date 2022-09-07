KingDeFi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $285,025.00 (KRW)

KingDeFi (KRW) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. KingDeFi has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and $285,025.00 worth of KingDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KingDeFi has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KingDeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005360 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002480 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001698 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00886225 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016300 BTC.
KingDeFi Profile
KingDeFi’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
KingDeFi Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for KingDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KingDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.