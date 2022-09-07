Kings Point Capital Management Acquires 584 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank grew its position in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WMB. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.98 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

