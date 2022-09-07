Kings Point Capital Management Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,807 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $236,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PNC opened at $156.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

