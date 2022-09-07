Kings Point Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kings Point Capital Management lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,375 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Trading Down 0.1 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of UL stock opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

