Kings Point Capital Management Grows Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 2.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 3.0% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America raised Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Insider Activity at Cigna

Cigna Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $285.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $293.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.77.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

