Kings Point Capital Management Has $75,000 Stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,705,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 2,036.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,598,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,336 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $3,416,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 2,566.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 812,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 781,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $11.13.

CLOV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Clover Health Investments to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

