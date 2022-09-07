Kings Point Capital Management Has $801,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kings Point Capital Management lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

