Kings Point Capital Management Purchases 42 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after buying an additional 2,646,192 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,023,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after buying an additional 1,416,567 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after buying an additional 1,368,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $278.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.71 and its 200 day moving average is $302.82.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

