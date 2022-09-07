Kings Point Capital Management Sells 500 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kings Point Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 584.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 169,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 144,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $96.44 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $114.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.09 and its 200 day moving average is $89.23. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

