Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Shares Purchased by Warberg Asset Management LLC

Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) by 118.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,032 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Kiromic BioPharma worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Kiromic BioPharma by 83.9% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiromic BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of Kiromic BioPharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,206. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1.

