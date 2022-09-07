Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $678-708 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.28 million.

NYSE KFY opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.41. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $51.08 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $721.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.98 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KFY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 14.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 7.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

