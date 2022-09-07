Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.74

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.74 and last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 8461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Robert W. Baird raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 344,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,604.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 344,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,604.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $849,720. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

