Kuai Token Price Reaches $0.12 (KT)

Kuai Token (KT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.38 million and $384,412.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kuai Token has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kuai Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token (CRYPTO:KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,536,708 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com.

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

