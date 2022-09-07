Kynam Capital Management LP Has $8.33 Million Stock Holdings in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Kynam Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,159,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,162 shares during the quarter. Liquidia accounts for 2.7% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kynam Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Liquidia by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 133,585 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 20,530 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,727 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,447,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 518,849 shares during the period. 35.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LQDA shares. Wedbush downgraded Liquidia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Liquidia to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Liquidia from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liquidia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of LQDA stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 76,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,005. The firm has a market cap of $364.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. Liquidia Co. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $8.79.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

